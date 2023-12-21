Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Committed To Provide Door-step Educational Facilities To Students: VC AIOU

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is committed to providing educational facilities to the students at their doorstep, said Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, Vice-Chancellor, of AIOU at the inaugural session of a two-day Regional Heads Conference here yesterday

Regional Heads of all 53 Regions of the University across the country and all Principal Officers of the University were present in the inaugural session.

The conference is being organized to review strategies for better services, improve the outreach system, facilitate students, and bring further improvement to the examination and admissions system.

Dr Nasir Mahmood has emphasized that students are the top priority, and the administration will do everything possible to increase facilities for them.

He has directed the regional heads to prepare proposals during the two-day conference about regional services, quality improvements in education, and facilitation of students at their doorsteps.

While enrollment in urban areas is satisfactory, dedicated efforts are needed to increase the number of students in remote rural areas where educational facilities are lacking.

The regional heads have been instructed to spread admission information for the spring semester of 2024 to the borders of every region to accommodate people who are deprived of educational facilities across the country.

Dr Nasir Mahmood has also directed to ensure transparency in the examination system. Director General Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, explained the aims and objectives of the conference.

He stated that this conference of regional heads is being held physically after two years, all thanks to the VC, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, who believes in teamwork and consultation with the university's stakeholders.

Dr Tauqir emphasized the importance of regional heads as they act as a bridge between AIOU and students and are visible in the field as our foot soldiers.

He added that the boundaries of AIOU are the same as those of Pakistan, so we need to strengthen our regional offices. At the end of the conference, recommendations for improving student services will be presented to the VC.

More Stories From Education