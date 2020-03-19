Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) introduces short course in librarianship

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) here on Wednesday has introduced a certificate course in Librarianship to push library cultural and to promote the training facilities for librarians in the country

This is a six months (one semester) duration course, will be offered in both (Spring and Autumn) semesters, said Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz on Thursday.

Candidates are required to qualified FA/F.

Sc (2nd Division), however more qualified people can also apply for taking admission.

Admissions of BA (Associate Degree in Library and Information Sciences) and MLIS (Master of Library and Information Sciences) are also ongoing.

The inspiring students have been advised to send admissions' form through Post Offices or apply online till April 15.

Prospectuses and admission forms are available on the University's website to facilitate the students at their door-steps.