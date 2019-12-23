UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Issues Admissions' Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) issues admissions' schedule

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has issued its admissions' schedule for the Semester Spring, 2020.As per new policy, the admissions will be offered in two phases.

The first phase admission will commence from 15th January while the 2nd phase admissions will begin on 1st March, 2020 around the country.Academic programs of the first stage of admissions included: Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).The applications for admissions of Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.

Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.The admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will begin from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

As per direction of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Special students facilitation Centre will be set up at the University's regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

