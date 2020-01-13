Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) places assignments' marks of Master programs at website

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Monday put academic assignments' marks of its Master programs for the Semester Spring, 2019 on its website for information of the enrolled students

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Monday put academic assignments' marks of its Master programs for the Semester Spring, 2019 on its website for information of the enrolled students.

The concerned students have been advised to visit the website to check their marks.

In case of any error or laps they may contact the University's Examination Department.The correction could be done before the announcement of the final exams' result that is expected to be announced soon.In addition, results of BA programe is expected to be declared in next two days.