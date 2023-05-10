Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postpones exams from May 10 to 13

In view of the current situation of law and order across the country, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the postponement of the ongoing examinations scheduled on May 10 to 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :In view of the current situation of law and order across the country, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the postponement of the ongoing examinations scheduled on May 10 to 13, 2023.

The postponed papers of programmes including Associate Degree, BA, B. Com, BBA, BS and B.

Ed programs for the autumn semester of 2022.

According to the notification issued by the examination department, the examinations will be held as usual from 15th May.

It should be noted that 14th May is a Sunday and according to the policy, there are no university papers postponed on Sunday.

The new dates of cancelled papers will be announced later.