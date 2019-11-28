UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Practical Exams Begins On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) practical exams begins on Monday

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Spring, 2019 from Monday nest ( December 2)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Spring, 2019 from Monday nest ( December 2).

The exams would continue till December 11 at all the Exam Centers, set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, roll number slips have been dispatched to all the concerned students at their given addresses.

The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the Universitys official website.

The exams are scheduled to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours.��For further information, the students could contact their relevant regions.

All possible efforts have been made to facilitate the students, setting the Exam Centers at their nearest place of residence or work station.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Allama Iqbal Open University December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

13 minutes ago

Court extends Liaqat Qaimkhani, Dr Dinshaw remand ..

4 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

22 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Committee Preparing for 2020 Olymp ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police takes action against 14 investiga ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.