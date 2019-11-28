Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) practical exams begins on Monday

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Spring, 2019 from Monday nest ( December 2)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Spring, 2019 from Monday nest ( December 2).

The exams would continue till December 11 at all the Exam Centers, set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, roll number slips have been dispatched to all the concerned students at their given addresses.

The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the Universitys official website.

The exams are scheduled to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours.��For further information, the students could contact their relevant regions.

All possible efforts have been made to facilitate the students, setting the Exam Centers at their nearest place of residence or work station.