Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) to hold exams of graduate programs from October 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Final exams of BA programs of the Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) for the Semester Spring, 2019 will start simultaneously around the country from October 7.

According to the Controller Exams, Roll number slips and date sheet will be placed at the University's website on Monday September 23. Necessary arrangements for conducting the exams have also been completed, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Roll slips along the date-sheet are also being dispatched to the enrolled students, at their postal addresses.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, around 850 Exam Centers have been set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner. Special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, the Controller exams added.