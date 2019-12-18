Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) to open its first phase admissions from January 15

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its first phase admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15 across the country

Academic programs to be offered in the first phase included: Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.

Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation Centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.