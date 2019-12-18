UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) To Open Its First Phase Admissions From January 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:44 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) to open its first phase admissions from January 15

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its first phase admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15 across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its first phase admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15 across the country.Academic programs to be offered in the first phase included: Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.

Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation Centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

Related Topics

Sale Guide Allama Iqbal Open University January February March April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

1 minute ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

33 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

34 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

3 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Landi Kotal

3 minutes ago

Chinese company keen for setting up JVs in IT, cyb ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.