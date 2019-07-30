Vice Chancellor, Allama lqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama lqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning.

Over fifty students of higher education from various parts of Baluchistan received the laptops at a ceremony, held in Quetta, said a message received here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor assured the students that the university would provide more laptops with support of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In this modern era, he said, it has become imperative for the students to use new technology for achieving excellence in the respective field.

The AIOU, he said was actively engaged in digital transformation of its entire academic network and providing efficient services to its about 1.

4 million students.

Qayyum hoped that the students from across the country would ensure positive use of new communication technology in their educational pursuits.

He asserted that education should be made beneficial for the society, adding that, the students should carry forward their research-based activities, through best use of laptops and other tools of communication.

According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, the laptops were distributed as per the merit-criteria laid down by the HEC. A transparent mechanism was adopted while implementing the scheme, he said.

A big number of MS. M Phil and PhD students of the University have already received the laptops on country-wide basis, with the internet communication device.