Allama Muhammad Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides free education to jail inmates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Muhammad Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is the only public sector University providing free education to all the jail inmates from 1990s; Matric to BA level.

According to AIOU official, in 2016 AIOU finalized its new plan to upgrade the existing educational facilities for jail inmates in all the jails throughout the country.

He said that AIOU was aimed to bring the maximum number of prisoners in educational net, enabling them to become useful citizens of the country. "The new upgraded plan will be implemented in-collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Wafaqi Mohtasib and jail authorities.

He said that Vice Chancellor had already wrote letters to all the Inspector General Jails for all, full support and cooperation for the education of prisoner, positive response received from them.

The official said that Vice Chancellor personally visited Rawalpindi, Quetta and Karachi jails and met prisoners regarding their education and distributed books for the libraries.

The official further said that AIOU is providing free admission forms to all jail inmates and they are not paying any registration, admission, examination, degree and tuition fee during their imprisonment.

He said that AIOU had finalized the feasibility report to establish play classroom at central jail Quetta for the kids living with their mothers and have no education educational activity, adding that "we are now awaiting the permission of jail authorities".

The official said that AIOU constituted a team of dedicated personnel to implement the upgraded educational plan with a focal person for a liaison with HEC, Wafaqi Mohtasib and jail authorities of all the provinces. Focal person also visited 8 jails in four provinces of Pakistan and distributed books for the jail libraries.