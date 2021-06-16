'Allocation of record funds for education,health to increase capabilities of human resources'

Record funds have been allocated for the health and education sector in the Punjab budget for the year 2021-22 which will increase capabilities and skills of human resources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Record funds have been allocated for the health and education sector in the Punjab budget for the year 2021-22 which will increase capabilities and skills of human resources.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Chaudhary Talat Mahmood said the Punjab government had presented a balanced budget and credit for it must go to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his economic team.

He said that fiscal measures taken in the budget would play an instrumental role to accelerate industrial growth which will help in ending poverty.

Talat Mahmood said a shortest road link for provincial metropolis was also imperative and in this connection thePunjab government had started work on repair and maintenance of Jaranwala road which will link Faisalabad through Syedwala with Lahore-Karachi motorway.