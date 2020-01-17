Alumni funded computer lab inaugurated at University of Engineering and Technology

The alumni funded computer lab at Mechatronics & Control Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was inaugurated here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The alumni funded computer lab at Mechatronics & Control Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was inaugurated here on Friday.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was chief guest in the ceremony.

Syed Mansoor Sarwar expressed his gratitude to the alumnus for raising a huge sum of well over Rs 4 million for the purchase of 45 brand new computers. He also appreciated Salman Nasir Khan and Haroon Nasir Khan for their leading role in raising funds. He also lauded Asstt Prof Dr Mohsin Rizwan for taking the initiative and mobilizing the alumni for the establishment of a new computer lab.

He said the Lab would help students in multiple courses related to mechatronic design, computer programming and system level simulation.