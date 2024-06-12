Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and met with Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood

During the meeting, Mr. Movlamov discussed the potential for enhanced mutual understanding and relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and emphasized the mutual respect and affection between the people of Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He also proposed the establishment of a special section in the AIOU History Museum dedicated to showcasing the literature and work of Turkmenistani poets, researchers, religious, political, and social figures in order to educate the students about the history and culture of Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, expressed his joy at visiting the university named after Allama Iqbal.

He also assured the creation of a Historical Corner of Turkmenistan within Allama Iqbal Open University.

He emphasized that the corner would benefit not only the students of Allama Iqbal Open University but also all citizens of Pakistan, providing them with insight into the history and culture of Turkmenistan. Additionally, the Ambassador visited the Institute of Educational Technology at AIOU.