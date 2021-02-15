Ambassador of Yemen visits NUML

UrduPoint.com
Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mr Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad and met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) in his office

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jafar briefed the him about the university. He informed the ambassador that NUML is teaching 26 regional and international languages and it is the only university of its kind in the country.

He further said that besides languages, NUML has four other faculties' e.g. facility of Social sciences, Engineering, English and faculty of management sciences.

Rector said that as Arabic is the language of Holy Quran that's why majority of Pakistanis are keen to learn Arabic language. Arabic language department at NUML is playing pivotal role in promoting Arabic language and culture, he added.

The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for promoting Arabic language and culture in Pakistan and he urged the NUML rector to start students exchange program.

Rector NUML ensure the ambassador for his full cooperation in this regard. At the end Rector NUML present a NUML memento to the honourable guest.

