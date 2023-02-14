UrduPoint.com

Amendment Bill Enables Isra University An Autonomous Institution; Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed the Isra University's Amendment Bill which enabled the Varsity an autonomous institution. With the passage of the Bill, Isra University will become a fully autonomous institution and it shall not be reliant on any individual.

As per the Bill, the supreme authority of the decision making shall remain in the hands of the Isra University's board of Governors, the University's spokesman Amjad Shah said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that after the passage of the Bill, the future of the students and the employees of the Varsity had been secured.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari thanked the honorable members of the Sindh Assembly, Ministers, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and also to the honorable members of the Board of Governors of Isra University for the passage of the Bill.

After becoming an autonomous body, the Isra University will strive to work harder for the people of Pakistan, especially the people of Sindh.

