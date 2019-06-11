Higher Education Commission has been allocated an amount of over 28,646 million rupees for the ongoing and new schemes in the next fiscal year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Higher education Commission has been allocated an amount of over 28,646 million rupees for the ongoing and new schemes in the next fiscal year.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.

Allocation for the projects proposed by "Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Development" will be in addition to regular HEC budget.

The HEC budget will be used to transform the universities into world class institutions and encourage innovative ideas of researchers.