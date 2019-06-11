UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amount Of Rs. 28,646 Million For Higher Education Commission's New Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:55 PM

Amount of Rs. 28,646 million for Higher Education Commission's new schemes

Higher Education Commission has been allocated an amount of over 28,646 million rupees for the ongoing and new schemes in the next fiscal year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Higher education Commission has been allocated an amount of over 28,646 million rupees for the ongoing and new schemes in the next fiscal year.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.

Allocation for the projects proposed by "Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Development" will be in addition to regular HEC budget.

The HEC budget will be used to transform the universities into world class institutions and encourage innovative ideas of researchers.

Related Topics

World Technology Parliament Budget HEC Million

Recent Stories

WHO Confirms 3 Ebola Cases in Uganda Amid Outbreak ..

24 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister's Twitter Page Hacked, Cont ..

26 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

19 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Says Maduro Will Visit ..

28 seconds ago

Lawyers' group rejects SCBA president call for str ..

30 seconds ago

Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.