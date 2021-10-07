UrduPoint.com

AMUOBA Greets Newly Elected President Of KATI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Jawaid Anwar congratulated Muhammad Salman Aslam on becoming elected as President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

He expressed hope that Salam Aslam would show his full potential in promoting KATI and solving the problems of the business community, said a statement on Thursday.

