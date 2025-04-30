'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technological partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), marking another milestone in Turkiye’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s education and innovation sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, TIKA Pakistan’s Country Head Saliha Tuna emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to empowering Pakistani youth through technology and academic partnerships.

“The Anadolu Creator Lab is more than just a high-tech facility; it is a testament to the strong ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, built on shared values of innovation, knowledge, and mutual trust,” she said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art 3D printers and digital fabrication tools, the lab will foster creativity, research, and hands-on learning among students and researchers.

“When we invest in young minds and create collaborative spaces, we lay the foundation for sustainable development,” Tuna noted, expressing hope that the facility will serve as an incubator for new ideas and solutions.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.

Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ms. Dilsad Senol, NUST Rector Dr. Zahid Latif, faculty members, students, and other distinguished guests.

Highlighting TIKA’s broader contributions, Tuna said the agency has completed 683 development projects in Pakistan since 2010, including 151 initiatives in the education sector alone.

She cited several high-impact projects launched over the past year, including a Quantum Optics Lab at PIEAS, a Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab at Hazara University, a Media Lab at Punjab University’s Film and Broadcasting Department, and a Zoological Diversity Lab at Rawalpindi Women University. “These labs reflect TIKA’s belief that education is the most powerful tool for transformation,” she added.

Tuna also acknowledged the contributions of former TIKA Pakistan Country Coordinator Muhsin BALCI and current team member Muhammad Annis Khan for their roles in realizing the Anadolu Creator Lab.

Concluding her remarks, she expressed hope that the lab would serve as a lasting symbol of friendship and cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan.