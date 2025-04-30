- Home
- Education
- 'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technological partnership
'Anadolu Creator Lab' Launched At NUST As Symbol Of Turkiye-Pakistan Technological Partnership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), marking another milestone in Turkiye’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s education and innovation sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), marking another milestone in Turkiye’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s education and innovation sectors.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, TIKA Pakistan’s Country Head Saliha Tuna emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to empowering Pakistani youth through technology and academic partnerships.
“The Anadolu Creator Lab is more than just a high-tech facility; it is a testament to the strong ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, built on shared values of innovation, knowledge, and mutual trust,” she said.
Equipped with state-of-the-art 3D printers and digital fabrication tools, the lab will foster creativity, research, and hands-on learning among students and researchers.
“When we invest in young minds and create collaborative spaces, we lay the foundation for sustainable development,” Tuna noted, expressing hope that the facility will serve as an incubator for new ideas and solutions.
The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.
Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ms. Dilsad Senol, NUST Rector Dr. Zahid Latif, faculty members, students, and other distinguished guests.
Highlighting TIKA’s broader contributions, Tuna said the agency has completed 683 development projects in Pakistan since 2010, including 151 initiatives in the education sector alone.
She cited several high-impact projects launched over the past year, including a Quantum Optics Lab at PIEAS, a Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab at Hazara University, a Media Lab at Punjab University’s Film and Broadcasting Department, and a Zoological Diversity Lab at Rawalpindi Women University. “These labs reflect TIKA’s belief that education is the most powerful tool for transformation,” she added.
Tuna also acknowledged the contributions of former TIKA Pakistan Country Coordinator Muhsin BALCI and current team member Muhammad Annis Khan for their roles in realizing the Anadolu Creator Lab.
Concluding her remarks, she expressed hope that the lab would serve as a lasting symbol of friendship and cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..
PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points
PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh
PSL completes triple century of matches
More Stories From Education
-
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technological partnership2 minutes ago
-
NUML strengthens academic and research ties with leading Kazakh Universities2 minutes ago
-
Over 100000 students to take part in annual intermediate exam: BBISE Controller2 days ago
-
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq2 days ago
-
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU2 days ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degrees2 days ago
-
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU2 days ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library3 days ago
-
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered5 days ago
-
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres5 days ago
-
Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training5 days ago
-
IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for assailant underway9 days ago