SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :On Thursday, Annual "Colour Day" was celebrated at Saint Marry's school Sukkur where children brought different objects such as toys, decorative items and drawings based on the theme.

Students participated in different activities such as raindrop colouring and played with toys.

On the occasion, different interesting activities were organised such as colour mixing activity, singing competition, dart game, musical chairs, and ball toss.

At the end, the Principal Ms Rozee thanked the participants and students for their presence and distributed prizes among the winner students.