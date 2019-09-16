UrduPoint.com
Annual Degree Show Held At Lahore College For Women University Jhang Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

The 11th Annual Degree Show and Exhibition was held at Lahore College for Women University Jhang Campus here on Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The 11th Annual Degree Show and Exhibition was held at Lahore College for Women University Jhang Campus here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Bushra Matin was chief guest on the occasion.

Handmade designs of clothes and jewellery by students were exhibited in the show.

The Vice Chancellor took round of stalls and appreciated the work done by the students.

She said that efforts were being made to introduce and sell the artistic designs and samples by students in foreign countries.

