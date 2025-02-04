Annual Examination results 2024 for Grade 5 and 8 announced in GB

Annual Examination Results 2024 for Grade 5 and Grade 8 were officially announced by the Director General of the School Education Department, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mr Faizullah Khan Lone, through the online web portal of the Board of Elementary Examination Gilgit-Baltistan (BEEGB) here in Gilgit todaY

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Annual Examination Results 2024 for Grade 5 and Grade 8 were officially announced by the Director General of the school Education Department, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mr Faizullah Khan Lone, through the online web portal of the board of Elementary Examination Gilgit-Baltistan (BEEGB) here in Gilgit today.

A total of 31,772 students registered for the examinations, with 17,808 from Grade 5 and 12,870 from Grade 8, representing 1,039 and 552 institutes, respectively.

The candidates included 30,088 regular and 590 private students. The examinations were conducted across 496 centers under the supervision of superintendents, deputy superintendents, and invigilators, ensuring a smooth and fair execution of the process. The evaluation was carried out at 10 centralized assessment centers, supported by a team of 1,199 assessors, 20 head examiners, and 10 supervisors, following an inter-district assessment plan to maintain transparency and fairness.

The overall pass percentage for Grade 5 stood at 41%, while Grade 8 recorded a 29% pass rate. Female students outperformed male students in both categories. District Gilgit emerged as the top-performing district, securing a 51.69% pass rate in Grade 5 and an impressive 72.11% in Grade 8. Districts Ghizer and Kharmang followed in second and third positions, respectively.

Subject-wise, Grade 5 students performed exceptionally well in urdu, with a pass rate of 75%, and English, where 62% of students succeeded. However, performance in General Science remained low, with only 38% of students passing.

Similarly, Grade 8 students excelled in Urdu, achieving a 90% pass rate, followed by Agriculture at 86% and Drawing at 83%. However, challenges persisted in General Science and Mathematics, with pass rates of 60% and 62%, respectively.

The Board also announced the top position holders for both grades. In Grade 5, Iqra Zahra from Girls middle School Chalt Payeen, District Nagar, secured first position with 86.99%, followed by Masoma Batool from Girls Primary School Harangus Thalley, District Ghanche, who scored 86.34%. The third position was claimed by Bushra Murtaza from Boys High School Kuwas, District Ghanche, with 85.36%. In Grade 8, Naseeb from Girls High School Jutial, District Gilgit, emerged as the top scorer with 91.12%. Aqeela Maryam from Girls High School Mehdiabad, District Kharmang, secured the second position with 90.62%, while Mussarat from Girls High School Jutial, District Gilgit, claimed third place with 90.50%.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Faizullah Khan Lone congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of teachers, examiners, and education officials in ensuring a transparent and credible examination process.

He acknowledged the performance gaps highlighted in the results and reiterated the School Education Department’s commitment to improving the quality of education across the region. He emphasized that the inter-district assessment plan and rigorous evaluation protocols are vital steps toward achieving excellence in education in GB.