Annual Examination Results 2024 For Grade 5 And 8 Announced In GB
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Annual Examination Results 2024 for Grade 5 and Grade 8 were officially announced by the Director General of the School Education Department, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mr Faizullah Khan Lone, through the online web portal of the Board of Elementary Examination Gilgit-Baltistan (BEEGB) here in Gilgit todaY
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Annual Examination Results 2024 for Grade 5 and Grade 8 were officially announced by the Director General of the school Education Department, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mr Faizullah Khan Lone, through the online web portal of the board of Elementary Examination Gilgit-Baltistan (BEEGB) here in Gilgit today.
A total of 31,772 students registered for the examinations, with 17,808 from Grade 5 and 12,870 from Grade 8, representing 1,039 and 552 institutes, respectively.
The candidates included 30,088 regular and 590 private students. The examinations were conducted across 496 centers under the supervision of superintendents, deputy superintendents, and invigilators, ensuring a smooth and fair execution of the process. The evaluation was carried out at 10 centralized assessment centers, supported by a team of 1,199 assessors, 20 head examiners, and 10 supervisors, following an inter-district assessment plan to maintain transparency and fairness.
The overall pass percentage for Grade 5 stood at 41%, while Grade 8 recorded a 29% pass rate. Female students outperformed male students in both categories. District Gilgit emerged as the top-performing district, securing a 51.69% pass rate in Grade 5 and an impressive 72.11% in Grade 8. Districts Ghizer and Kharmang followed in second and third positions, respectively.
Subject-wise, Grade 5 students performed exceptionally well in urdu, with a pass rate of 75%, and English, where 62% of students succeeded. However, performance in General Science remained low, with only 38% of students passing.
Similarly, Grade 8 students excelled in Urdu, achieving a 90% pass rate, followed by Agriculture at 86% and Drawing at 83%. However, challenges persisted in General Science and Mathematics, with pass rates of 60% and 62%, respectively.
The Board also announced the top position holders for both grades. In Grade 5, Iqra Zahra from Girls middle School Chalt Payeen, District Nagar, secured first position with 86.99%, followed by Masoma Batool from Girls Primary School Harangus Thalley, District Ghanche, who scored 86.34%. The third position was claimed by Bushra Murtaza from Boys High School Kuwas, District Ghanche, with 85.36%. In Grade 8, Naseeb from Girls High School Jutial, District Gilgit, emerged as the top scorer with 91.12%. Aqeela Maryam from Girls High School Mehdiabad, District Kharmang, secured the second position with 90.62%, while Mussarat from Girls High School Jutial, District Gilgit, claimed third place with 90.50%.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General Faizullah Khan Lone congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of teachers, examiners, and education officials in ensuring a transparent and credible examination process.
He acknowledged the performance gaps highlighted in the results and reiterated the School Education Department’s commitment to improving the quality of education across the region. He emphasized that the inter-district assessment plan and rigorous evaluation protocols are vital steps toward achieving excellence in education in GB.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI
More Stories From Education
-
Annual Examination results 2024 for Grade 5 and 8 announced in GB6 minutes ago
-
OIC-COMSTECH and Daffodil International University (DIU) signed MoU to enhance cooperation3 hours ago
-
British educationist visits NAPA1 day ago
-
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities1 day ago
-
AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 34 days ago
-
SU Acting VC visits Marvi hostel, vows to improve infrastructure and academic quality4 days ago
-
ITA launches 12 new books for children5 days ago
-
NUST ranked Pakistan’s top university in key disciplines, makes global strides in THE Rankings 202 ..5 days ago
-
BISE announces online exam form submission for SSC students5 days ago
-
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes6 days ago
-
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year10 days ago
-
Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education to girls12 days ago