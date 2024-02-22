Annual exams of class 5th to 8th from March 4th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday notified the schedule for the annual examination of 5th to 8th grade across the province.

According to a notification, the annual examination of classes 5th to 8th will simultaneously start across the province from 4th March.

The Education Department sources said all the school heads have been directed to examine according to the notified schedule.

The annual examination of classes 5th to 8th would end on March 26th, the notification added.

APP/vak