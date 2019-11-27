UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Symposium On "Bovine Udder Health" At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:18 PM

Annual symposium on

The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised a one-day "Bovine Udder Health Symposium" with a theme of "Healthy Udder Ensures Quality Milk" here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised a one-day "Bovine Udder Health Symposium" with a theme of "Healthy Udder Ensures Quality Milk" here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UEL) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural session of the symposium while Additional Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique and a large number of academicians, practicing vets, researchers, dairy farm managers, farmers, professionals, students and faculty members were also present.

Addressing the symposium, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged organisers to make a mechanism to start a social media campaign for the guidance of livestock farmers regarding preventive measures and treatment.

He said recommendations from experts would be very effective for the profitability of livestock farmers.

Prof Pasha also supported minimum pasteurization law to supply high quality milk in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kamran Ashraf said that if one of the cow/buffalo teatsis infected by mastitis, gradually whole udder was wasted due to swelling and spreading of mastitis.

He said this symposium had been organised to curb mastitis issues.

DrIqbal Shahid said the livestock department was focusing on control of mastitis issues which caused decline in quality milk production.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Education Punjab Social Media Agriculture University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

6 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

6 minutes ago

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

7 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.