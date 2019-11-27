Annual Symposium On "Bovine Udder Health" At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised a one-day "Bovine Udder Health Symposium" with a theme of "Healthy Udder Ensures Quality Milk" here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UEL) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural session of the symposium while Additional Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique and a large number of academicians, practicing vets, researchers, dairy farm managers, farmers, professionals, students and faculty members were also present.

Addressing the symposium, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged organisers to make a mechanism to start a social media campaign for the guidance of livestock farmers regarding preventive measures and treatment.

He said recommendations from experts would be very effective for the profitability of livestock farmers.

Prof Pasha also supported minimum pasteurization law to supply high quality milk in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kamran Ashraf said that if one of the cow/buffalo teatsis infected by mastitis, gradually whole udder was wasted due to swelling and spreading of mastitis.

He said this symposium had been organised to curb mastitis issues.

DrIqbal Shahid said the livestock department was focusing on control of mastitis issues which caused decline in quality milk production.