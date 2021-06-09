UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Corona Vaccination Center Set Up At LCWU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:31 PM

Another corona vaccination center set up at LCWU

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up Corona Vaccination Center here at Lahore College Women University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up Corona Vaccination Center here at Lahore College Women University.

During his visit to the LCWU,he reviewed arrangements there and expressed his satisfaction.Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza and others were present on the occasion.

He said that it was necessary to vaccinate teachers,students and administration staff in order to run education system in the country, adding that all professors, staff and students would be vaccinated at this center.

He said that coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being strictly enforced in the city, adding that after the implementation of corona SOPs, there was a clear difference in the positive cases of Corona. "City district administration will continue its efforts to ensure Corona SOPs in provincial capital", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Visit Women All LCWU Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologiz ..

5 minutes ago

India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2n ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Travel Certificate Rollout Li ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Hear US Reaction on Cyber Security ..

4 minutes ago

Squash queen Nicol David 'thrilled' life story to ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.