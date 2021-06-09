Another corona vaccination center set up at LCWU

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up Corona Vaccination Center here at Lahore College Women University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up Corona Vaccination Center here at Lahore College Women University.

During his visit to the LCWU,he reviewed arrangements there and expressed his satisfaction.Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza and others were present on the occasion.

He said that it was necessary to vaccinate teachers,students and administration staff in order to run education system in the country, adding that all professors, staff and students would be vaccinated at this center.

He said that coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being strictly enforced in the city, adding that after the implementation of corona SOPs, there was a clear difference in the positive cases of Corona. "City district administration will continue its efforts to ensure Corona SOPs in provincial capital", he added.