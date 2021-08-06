ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in appointing VCs in universities: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday criticized Awami National Party for following policy of nepotism and favouritism in appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities during their tenure in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday criticized Awami National Party for following policy of nepotism and favouritism in appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities during their tenure in KP.

He was responding to a question of Awami National Party (ANP) legislator, Shagufta Malik in KP assembly regarding the vacant posts of Vice Chancellors in public sector universities.

During question hour, ANP MPA said that some universities were being run through acting vice chancellors and government wanted to appoint their blue eyed on these vacant posts. She said that applicants belonging to other provinces were being appointed in varsities following policy of favouritism.

Infuriated by remarks, CM's aide said that ANP adopted 'Pick and Choose' policy in their tenure for appointing vice chancellors in institutions of higher education. He said PTI government has given open play field to aspirants and adopted a transparent policy selecting most suitable candidates whether they belong to KP or other provinces of the country. He informed the house that an Academic Search was functioning to monitor the appointment process in universities.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP complained about the slow pace of fund release to complete hydro power projects in merged districts. She said Rs. 4300 million have been approved for Chappari Charkhail hydro power project in Orakzai while Rs. 10 million has been released so far.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy, Taj Muhammad Tarand informed the house that the amount was released for preparing feasibility report of the project. He assured the house that remaining amount would be released and project would be completed in stipulated time.

Humaira Khatoon of Jamat Islami inquired about the number of oil and gas reservoirs in the province and amount of excise duty being received by the province from these oil and gas deposits. She also questioned about the amount of royalty being given to oil and gas producing districts.

Taj Tarand said that the exploration and work on these reservoirs were being conducted by OGDCL and MOL. He said that KP was only receiving royalty of these oil and gas reservoirs.

He informed the house that areas that were producing oil and gas were getting ten percent as royalty.