UrduPoint.com

ANP Criticized In KP Assembly For Favouritism In Appointing VCs In Universities: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in appointing VCs in universities: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday criticized Awami National Party for following policy of nepotism and favouritism in appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities during their tenure in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday criticized Awami National Party for following policy of nepotism and favouritism in appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities during their tenure in KP.

He was responding to a question of Awami National Party (ANP) legislator, Shagufta Malik in KP assembly regarding the vacant posts of Vice Chancellors in public sector universities.

During question hour, ANP MPA said that some universities were being run through acting vice chancellors and government wanted to appoint their blue eyed on these vacant posts. She said that applicants belonging to other provinces were being appointed in varsities following policy of favouritism.

Infuriated by remarks, CM's aide said that ANP adopted 'Pick and Choose' policy in their tenure for appointing vice chancellors in institutions of higher education. He said PTI government has given open play field to aspirants and adopted a transparent policy selecting most suitable candidates whether they belong to KP or other provinces of the country. He informed the house that an Academic Search was functioning to monitor the appointment process in universities.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP complained about the slow pace of fund release to complete hydro power projects in merged districts. She said Rs. 4300 million have been approved for Chappari Charkhail hydro power project in Orakzai while Rs. 10 million has been released so far.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy, Taj Muhammad Tarand informed the house that the amount was released for preparing feasibility report of the project. He assured the house that remaining amount would be released and project would be completed in stipulated time.

Humaira Khatoon of Jamat Islami inquired about the number of oil and gas reservoirs in the province and amount of excise duty being received by the province from these oil and gas deposits. She also questioned about the amount of royalty being given to oil and gas producing districts.

Taj Tarand said that the exploration and work on these reservoirs were being conducted by OGDCL and MOL. He said that KP was only receiving royalty of these oil and gas reservoirs.

He informed the house that areas that were producing oil and gas were getting ten percent as royalty.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Education Oil Gas From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

23 minutes ago
 Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Al ..

Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 Norway a strong partner of Pakistan in investment, ..

Norway a strong partner of Pakistan in investment, development: President Arif A ..

2 minutes ago
 Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

2 minutes ago
 Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job ..

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job Performance

13 minutes ago
 Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extingu ..

Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Min ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.