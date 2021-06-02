UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

App To Help Students In Exam Preparations Developed: Shahram

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:33 PM

App to help students in exam preparations developed: Shahram

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan on Wednesday informed that the Education Department has developed an application that would help the students in preparations for the exams to be held during the month of June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial education Minister Shahram Khan on Wednesday informed that the Education Department has developed an application that would help the students in preparations for the exams to be held during the month of June.

For the convenience of the students an academy with the name of "Noon" would help teach a limited course to the students in connection with exams preparations.

Students could join free online classes through this app from 03:00 p.m. to 10:00 P.m., the Minister informed. The record of online classes would remain saved in the app that could be reviewed by the students later on.

He said there were 34000 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government could not provide complete technology to all students of these schools now however he added, the students who have the facility can benefit from this app.

He said the government has set a target for the next year to provide furniture to all the provincial schools adding during the current year 1.2 million students of 26 KP districts would be provided the furniture with an estimated cost of 3 billion rupees.

He urged upon all the schools' staff and teachers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus adding as early the private schools complete their vaccination procedure it would help in reopening of the schools.

He said exam duty would only be allowed to the teachers who completed their vaccination course against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education June All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Politics is my passion but showbiz is the business ..

11 minutes ago

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

20 minutes ago

Swiss Lonza Pharmaceutical Company Expands Product ..

4 minutes ago

Agricultural machinery, inputs worth$73.498 millio ..

4 minutes ago

Burnt-out container ship sinking off Sri Lanka

5 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.