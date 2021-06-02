App to help students in exam preparations developed: Shahram

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan on Wednesday informed that the Education Department has developed an application that would help the students in preparations for the exams to be held during the month of June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial education Minister Shahram Khan on Wednesday informed that the Education Department has developed an application that would help the students in preparations for the exams to be held during the month of June.

For the convenience of the students an academy with the name of "Noon" would help teach a limited course to the students in connection with exams preparations.

Students could join free online classes through this app from 03:00 p.m. to 10:00 P.m., the Minister informed. The record of online classes would remain saved in the app that could be reviewed by the students later on.

He said there were 34000 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government could not provide complete technology to all students of these schools now however he added, the students who have the facility can benefit from this app.

He said the government has set a target for the next year to provide furniture to all the provincial schools adding during the current year 1.2 million students of 26 KP districts would be provided the furniture with an estimated cost of 3 billion rupees.

He urged upon all the schools' staff and teachers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus adding as early the private schools complete their vaccination procedure it would help in reopening of the schools.

He said exam duty would only be allowed to the teachers who completed their vaccination course against the coronavirus.