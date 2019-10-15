'Approval of University of agriculture faisalabad crop varieties testament of quality research'

Approval of two crop varieties of UAF scientists by Punjab Seed Council (PSC) is a testament of the quality research at UAF

Sanctioning cultivation of UAF-11 Brassica and first ever quinoa variety in Pakistan would pave the way to arrest the mounting import bill of edible oil in addition to providing nutrition food to consumers, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while participating in a briefing and visiting the Uni-Water plant at NIFSAT here on Tuesday.

Dr. Ashraf said during a short span of time, the UAF management was successful getting ISO certificate for Hi-Tech Lab and recognition of more than 30-degree programs including Pharm-D from Higher Education Commission and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan to ensure quality and globally recognized education programmes was an outcome of robust advocacy and constant follow-up.

Congratulating the leading scientists Dr. Hafeez Ahmad Sadaqat and Prof. Dr. Shahzad Maqsood Ahmad Basra, the VC said the university was the place where new knowledge was generated that translated into technologies to nurture new business and employment opportunities.

At global level, all business giants took their first flight from a university, he said, adding that he was of the view to enable the outgoing graduates translate their business idea into a product having employment potential.

He urged the Dean Food, Nutrition and Home Science to formulate market strategies by taking on board the professional team of IBMS.

He asked the team leader Dr. Imran Pasha to get the water and other products certified from the concerned organizations before launching the same in market.

He emphasized to concentrate not only on quality products but also put special efforts to give buying options to the consumers and showcasing the product in an attractive manner.

Principal Officer Estate Management and ECD M&P Prof. Dr. Qamar Bilal, Director IBMS Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Dr. Waseem Ahmad, Dr. Imran Pasha, Dr. Nuzhat Huma and other were also present in the briefing.