approves books worth Rs. 2 million for deserving students of KP

The National Book Foundation (NBF) Saturday approved the provision of free books worth Rs 2 million to deserving students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF) Saturday approved the provision of free books worth Rs 2 million to deserving students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This approval was given by Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, Director of the Foundation.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, these books are in accordance with the same syllabus. In the first phase, books were distributed among street and orphan children in Zamong Kur, Peshawar District. 650 children reside in Zumong Kur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano distributed books among the children who appreciated the performance of National Book Foundation and paid tributes to the Managing Director of the foundation.

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand and Assistant Director National Book Foundation Peshawar Fazlur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Zumong Kur Amjad Ali briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner about the facilities provided to children in Zumong Kur.