UrduPoint.com

Approves Books Worth Rs. 2 Million For Deserving Students Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

approves books worth Rs. 2 million for deserving students of KP

The National Book Foundation (NBF) Saturday approved the provision of free books worth Rs 2 million to deserving students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF) Saturday approved the provision of free books worth Rs 2 million to deserving students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This approval was given by Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, Director of the Foundation.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, these books are in accordance with the same syllabus. In the first phase, books were distributed among street and orphan children in Zamong Kur, Peshawar District. 650 children reside in Zumong Kur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano distributed books among the children who appreciated the performance of National Book Foundation and paid tributes to the Managing Director of the foundation.

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand and Assistant Director National Book Foundation Peshawar Fazlur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Zumong Kur Amjad Ali briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner about the facilities provided to children in Zumong Kur.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Amjad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Rizwan says Pakistan’s players are passionate li ..

Rizwan says Pakistan’s players are passionate like soldiers

12 minutes ago
 Azhar greets newly elected office-bearers of SWA, ..

Azhar greets newly elected office-bearers of SWA, KP

3 minutes ago
 Hail in Southern Egypt Destroys 5 Houses - Reports

Hail in Southern Egypt Destroys 5 Houses - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept launched anti-smog crackdown acro ..

Agriculture dept launched anti-smog crackdown across Sahiwal

3 minutes ago
 Syrian migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus border ..

Syrian migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus border

3 minutes ago
 Russia sees US, NATO Black Sea drills as 'serious ..

Russia sees US, NATO Black Sea drills as 'serious challenge': Putin

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.