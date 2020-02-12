UrduPoint.com
Arabic Teaching, Language Courses Launched: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:47 PM

Arabic teaching, language courses launched: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four Arabic teaching training and language certificate courses of six months' duration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four Arabic teaching training and language certificate courses of six months' duration.

The University has fixed February 21 as last date for receiving the applications. The courses include Arabic Lughat (dictionary), Al-Las-e-Arbi, and Arabic Bol Chal.

To get information about the academic plan of these courses, prospectus have been made availed in the University's 51 regional offices for the guidance of the students.

According to the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic studies on Wednesday, the University is working on a comprehensive plan for the promotion and Advanced Studies in Arabic Language & Literature.

A proposal is also under consideration to launch a certificate course in Tajweed�Sciences�and Online Quranic education from this year, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

�For last many years, the University is offering a wide-range of courses in Arabic language from Matric to M.A and B.Ed Level.

It has also been announced that an advanced course of 'Tajweed-Ul-Quran' will also be arranged soon.

