Army Burn Hall College playing great role in building nation, developing country: Brigadier Bakhtiar

(@imziishan)

Commandant Frontier Force Regimental Center Abbottabad Brigadier Bakhtiar Ahmed Saturday said Army Burn Hall College (ABHC) for boys was playing a great role in building the nation and developing the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Commandant Frontier Force Regimental Center Abbottabad Brigadier Bakhtiar Ahmed Saturday said Army Burn Hall College (ABHC) for boys was playing a great role in building the nation and developing the country.

He said this while addressing the annual parents' day of ABHC as a chief guest here.

Brig. Bakhtiar stated that true knowledge was power and we should ask ourselves what we had done with the knowledge we had learned.

The chief guest congratulated the students who had won the awards and medals and also felicitated the principal ABHC creative changes in the college.

Earlier, in his welcoming address Principal ABHC Col. Muhammad Afzal Baig thanked the chief guest and parents.

He elaborated the training activities carried out in the college and highlighted the achievement of Hallians in the fields of academic, sports, in the social activities during the current year.

The event was attended by a large number of army officers, civil servants and media persons.