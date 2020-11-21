Around 11 QAU researchers ranked among world top 2%

As many as 11 professors of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad have figured among the top two per cent researchers in a global list compiled by Prof. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 11 professors of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad have figured among the top two per cent researchers in a global list compiled by Prof. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team.

According to the details, recently the Stanford university has compiled a list of top 2 percent scientists working round the globe in which a number of Pakistani researchers from different universities have been included in this list for their best research work.

Talking to APP on Saturday, General Secretary Academic Staff Association QAU Prof. Dr Bilal Abbasi whose name is also included in the list, said that it is excitement for the entire country that a number of Pakistani scientists working in different universities have been named in top two percent scientists across the globe.

Sharing further details, he said following scientists from QAU had been named in top two percent including Profs Bilal Haider Abbasi from Biotechnology, Zabta Khan Shinwari and Mushtaq Ahmad from Plant Sciences, Amir Ali Shah from Microbiology, Riffle Nasim Malik from Environment Sciences, Muhammad Rashid Khan from Biochemistry, Masood Khan from Maths, Afzal Shah and Aamer Saeed from Chemistry, Abdul Haq from Statistics.

In his message, Dr Bilal demanded of the government for allocating more budget for the top ranked university of Pakistan to resolve its issues and improving its global ranking.

Among others. three professors of University of the Punjab have also been ranked among Stanford University's list of world's top two percent researchers.

Three University of Punjab professors included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Dean, Faculty of Science (ranked in the field of Nuclear and Particle Physics), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences (ranked in the field of Information and library Science), and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Department of Mathematics (ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing).

The list has 159,683 people from all scientific disciplines including 81 scientists from higher education institutions in Pakistan.

All these authors have been selected on the basis of an international evaluation of their research papers. A report on this list has been recently published in PLOS Biology, available at: https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918.