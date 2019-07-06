Around 2000 students appear for admission test in Sindh Madressatul Islam University

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) conducted an entry test for admissions in under graduate, graduate and PhD programs for Fall-2019 at its campus on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) conducted an entry test for admissions in under graduate, graduate and PhD programs for Fall-2019 at its campus on Saturday.

About 2000 students had applied online for admission on available 400 seats in different departments i.e. Department of business Administration, Commerce and Management Science, Computer Science, Media and Communication Studies, Environment Sciences and Education.

The candidates had come from all parts of Sindh, because SMIU offers admissions on open merit basis, said a statement.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that this year SMIU received the applications for admissions more than the previous year.

He further said that SMIU had become a great seat of modern education, this was why a large number of students wanted to get admission at this historic institution, which was an Alma Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"We also want to give admissions to all the willing students but due to lack of space and other resources, at this stage we only offer admission on a limited number of seats," the Vice Chancellor said.

He said that construction work was going on in Malir campus of Education City and simultaneously an Information Technology tower was also under construction at city campus. After completion of both projects we would be able to give admissions to large number of students, he added.

The result of successful candidates would be announced on July 10 while interviews of candidates would be conducted from July 15 to 26.

The merit list of successful candidates would be displayed on August 1 while classes would commence from September 11.