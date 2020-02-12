Around 39000 students applied for CSS exams 2020

More than 39000 students, the highest number in country's history have applied for the competitive exams of Central Superior Services (CSS) for year 2020 being held by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 39000 students, the highest number in country's history have applied for the competitive exams of Central Superior Services (CSS) for year 2020 being held by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

According to the FPSC on Wednesday, out of total, around 46 percent students appeared in the CSS exams 2020 which started today (Wednesday).

The exams were being conducted in 210 Centres established in 19 cities across the country, the FPSC told APP.

The country's major exams will continue till February 20, the Commission informed.

Sharing the details of last year, the FPSC said that during the year 2019, around 23,000 students had applied for the superior exams of FPSC out of which round about 10,000 were appeared in the exams.

Commenting on the process and appearance of students in CSS exams, former member FPSC Ahmad Farooq told APP that the main reason behind increasing number of students, who applied for the CSS exams because government sector was paying more salaries to its employees than the corporate sector therefore the students make efforts to pass CSS.

While in past corporate sector employees had been paid more salaries than the public sector.

Due to which the students were making efforts for the country's top competitive exams, he added.

He said that Job security was another reason for students to move towards CSS exams as private sector employees were always remain in fear of losing their jobs.

To a question about the poor results of 2019 in which only 372 cleared the CSS exams with ratio of 2.56 percent, he dispelled the impression that the result of CSS was poor last year, saying that same results were being announced during last seven years.

Minimum number of passing students in CSS exams means, FPSC was not compromising on quality education, he remarked.

"It is good when 200 to 300 students pass the CSS exams annually" he informed.

The results show that FPSC system was clear and transparent, he ensured.