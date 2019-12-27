Arrangements finalized for 30th Karachi University Convocation

All arrangements for 30th convocation of Karachi University scheduled to be held on Saturday has been finalized with 208 students to receive their gold medals and some 2000 graduates and post graduates their respective degrees

Sindh Governor and Chancellor of the public sector universities of the province, Imran Ismail would preside over the event.

According to a KU official, a total number of 7,184 students, pertaining to both morning and evening shifts, have been awarded degrees in various disciplines for the year 2019.

These include 3166 degrees in different departments of faculty of science, 1865 degrees in different departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, 718 degrees in different departments of faculty of management and administrative sciences, 284 degrees in faculty of education, 268 degrees in different departments of faculty of Islamic Learning, 216 degrees in different departments of faculty of pharmacy, 80 degrees in faculty of law, and 21 degrees in faculty of engineering.

During the current year, 292 students were said to have completed their M.Phil, 255 students have completed their PhD.

Adequate arrangements were said to have been made for parking spaces to facilitate the visitors while private transport operator Airlift and KU Transport Department would also be running their vehicles for students and their parents.

Keeping in view a significant turn over of visitors a medical camp would be also be setup at the venue the Valika cricket Ground on KU campus, with due provision for standby ambulances.