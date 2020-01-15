UrduPoint.com
Arts And Culture Scholarship Program To Be Launched Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:20 PM

Arts and Culture Scholarship Program to be launched today

A unique initiative of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training through National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST), to promote Arts & Culture in Pakistan, including diverse fields like Film, Theatre, Visual Arts, Ceramic & Textile design

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) A unique initiative of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training through National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST), to promote Arts & Culture in Pakistan, including diverse fields like Film, Theatre, Visual Arts, Ceramic & Textile design.Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood will launch the scholarship program as chief guest in Islamabad today(Thursday).The main objective of the program is to provide scholarships to needy and talented students, focusing on neglected areas in Education.

This is in line with the Government Policy for providing vertical mobility to the most vulnerable segments of Society and to eradicate poverty.Arts and Culture are important because it preserves our heritage.

Art influences society by changing opinions, instilling values and translating experiences across space and time. Art in this sense is communication; it allows people from different cultures and different times to communicate with each other via images, sounds and stories.

