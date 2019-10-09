Arts competition among students on Oct 12 at Multan Arts Council

Art competition among students from Montessori to matric level would be arranged on October 12 at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Art competition among students from Montessori to Matric level would be arranged on October 12 at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here.

MAC Director Chaudhary Tahir Mahood said that the competition was aimed at capacity building of students hailing from different background and culture.

He said that competition was being launched across the province on the direction of Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Chaudhary Tahir said that competition would be extended to Tehsil level gradually.

He said that Punjab Arts Council was strictly determined to promote art and literary education, and providing equal opportunities to people of every age and group.