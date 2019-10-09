UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Competition Among Students On Oct 12 At Multan Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:59 PM

Arts competition among students on Oct 12 at Multan Arts Council

Art competition among students from Montessori to matric level would be arranged on October 12 at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Art competition among students from Montessori to Matric level would be arranged on October 12 at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here.

MAC Director Chaudhary Tahir Mahood said that the competition was aimed at capacity building of students hailing from different background and culture.

He said that competition was being launched across the province on the direction of Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Chaudhary Tahir said that competition would be extended to Tehsil level gradually.

He said that Punjab Arts Council was strictly determined to promote art and literary education, and providing equal opportunities to people of every age and group.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab October From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation to visit Vietnam next week

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s digital government model strengthene ..

16 minutes ago

3 scientist share 2019 Noble Prize in Chemistry

2 minutes ago

Korea makes success story at int'l stage, Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

11 arrested for selling under-weight roti, polythe ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar District administration raids eateries

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.