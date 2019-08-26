UrduPoint.com
ASCFSA Accords Approval For Commencement Of M.Phil And Ph.D. Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:33 PM

ASCFSA accords approval for commencement of M.Phil and Ph.D. Programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The 34th meeting of the board of Governors of Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday extended approval for commencement of M.Phil and Ph.D programme in Far East Asian studies by the Centre.

According to university spokesman, the forum presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat also accorded full-scale consideration and thread-bare discussion to all agenda items pertaining to the academic, administrative, research, publication and financial aspects of the centre and resolved important matters in unanimity.

