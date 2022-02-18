UrduPoint.com

Asghar Mall College's Girls Clinche Top Positions In PU's MSc Geography Exams

The female students of Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi have achieved top positions in University of the Punjab's annual examinations 2021 of Masters in Geography part one and two while setting new records of distinction

Over a century old almamater of the garrison city of Rawalpindi has a history of getting higher positions in final examinations of the University of the Punjab in various disciplines of Geography, English and others being taught at the Post Graduate College.

Head of the Geography Department, Associate Professor Sajid Mehmood Farooqi told APP that the Department has produced 100% result in Annual 2021 examinations at Part-I and Part-II which is also a record in itself.

He said the students despite COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and online classes' fatigue and pressure strived well to get good results in the final examination.

The HOD of Geography Department also appreciated the efforts of his faculty for their hard work to produce such marvellous results.

The first three positions at MSc Geography Part-II level were secured by Zainab Bibi 975/1200, Asma Tabasum 959/1200 and Mudassir Ali Abbas 938/1200.

The students passing MSc Geography Part-I with distincti koon are Ayesha Khan 479/600, Syeda Zara Batool 477/600 and Zainab Zia 472/600 securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively and Kainat Safdar secured 418/600 marks.

The MSc Geography Part-II students who passed with flying colours included Mehmoona Zafeer Abbasi 928/1200, Maryam Saeed 925/1200, Huma Shahid 899/1200, Abdul Wadood 844/1200, Nayab Pervez 869/1200, Iqra Ikhlas 856/1200, Muhammad Shoaib 844/1200, Yasira Junaid 840/1200, Rimsha Arif 849/1200, Arsalan Safeer 829/1200, Abdul Razzaq 820/1200, Uzma Hussain Shah 821/1200, Amala Zainab 799/1200, Maria Nawaz 785/1200 and Saira Tahir Abbasi 750/1200.

/395

