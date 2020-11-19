UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Portal’ Developed By TEVTA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:19 PM

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Portal’ developed by TEVTA

Portal will contribute towards realization of IK’s vision of job opportunities for youth: Minister Industries

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) Provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Skills Punjab Job Portal was an important initiative of TEVTA towards realization of the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for provision of job opportunities to the youth.

He was addressing on the occasion of launching first ever official Job Portal of the Province for TVET sector‘, developed and designed by the Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), here yesterday (Thursday) at TEVTA Secretariat, during a simple ceremony.

Secretary Industries Dr. Wasif Khursheed, Director General Punjab Skill Development Agency Salah Saeed, Chairman Punjab Information Board Azfar Manzoor, Chairman PVTC Shahnawaz Badar, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and officers of different govt.

departments and TEVTA were also present at this occasion.
Mian Aslam Iqbal said that TEVTA was taking rapid strides towards progress and growth under the leadership of its Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique who deserves appreciation, along with his team, for making efforts for bridging up the gap between the prospective employers and skilled youth through development of the Job Portal, said the ministerr.


Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman said establishment of Job Portal was a significant step towards the New Skill Eco System of TEVTA which envisages introduction of demand driven quality training and provision of economic opportunities for students upon completion of training.

The portal will facilitate the prospective employees and skilled workforce to interact on this platform for mutual benefit culminating in provision of employment to job seekers and selection of right stuff by the employers.

The platform will help maintain a data bank of TVET certified skilled work force of the Province and has the potential to serve CPEC and other major projects across the country by facilitating selection of right man for the job with the help of valuable data available on the portal, he said.


GM Procurement TEVTA Aamir Aziz while briefing about the portal said that besides TEVTA graduates; it will allow TVET graduates of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and all registered private Technical & Vocational Training Institutes of the Province to benefit from the system.

It facilitates registration through mobile & e-mail, easy employer registration, single click application submission, auto match-making with jobs and several other important features.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Mobile Job Bank CPEC Man Progress Punjab Skills Development Fund All From Government Click Jobs Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

8 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan an ..

8 minutes ago

The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part ..

14 minutes ago

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8t ..

14 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building ..

18 minutes ago

Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.