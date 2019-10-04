ASRB of Sindh University grants approval for 16 PhD., 104 M.Phil. degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Sindh granted approval to award, Ph.D degrees to 16 scholars and M.Phil degrees to 104 scholars in its 134th meeting, held on Friday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in chair.

According to university spokesman, those who received PhD degrees included Fayyaz Ahmed Channa, Khair Muhammad, Asif Memon, Noor Ahmed Chandio, Syed Attaullah Bukhari, Mahmood Dahri, Haseen Mussarat Shah, Shah Nawaz Mangi, Ayaz Ahmed Chachar, Khalid Hussain Abbasi, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Tariq Shah, Fozia Chang, Sardar Hussain Memon, Jamaluddin Mangi, Muhammad Rafiq Daoodpoto and Abdul Razzaq.

The meeting also approved awarding M. Phil degree to 104 candidates who conducted research in Pharmaceutics, Islamic Culture, English, Sindhi, business Administration, education, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Public Administration, Analytical Chemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Information Technology, Physical Education, Nutrition and food Technology, Physics, Statistics, Zoology and Muslim History.

Among others, the Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio were in attendance in the meeting.