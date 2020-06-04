UrduPoint.com
ASRB Sindh University Approves 5 Ph.D, 64 M.Phil Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of University of Sindh held its 135th meeting on Thursday through Zoom Cloud interface option with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the chair

The meeting approved award of Ph.

D degree to five scholars and M. Phil degree to 64, totaling up to 69 scholars cutting across multiple academic departments/institutes/disciplines.

Apart from permanent learned Board Members, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio were also in attendance at the meeting.

