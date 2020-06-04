ASRB Sindh University approves 5 Ph.D, 64 M.Phil degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of University of Sindh held its 135th meeting on Thursday through Zoom Cloud interface option with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the chair

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Sindh held its 135th meeting on Thursday through Zoom Cloud interface option with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the chair.

The meeting approved award of Ph.

D degree to five scholars and M. Phil degree to 64, totaling up to 69 scholars cutting across multiple academic departments/institutes/disciplines.

Apart from permanent learned Board Members, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio were also in attendance at the meeting.