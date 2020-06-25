UrduPoint.com
Assessment For Matric Examination To Begin From June 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Assessment for Matric examination to begin from June 29

Assessment for Matric examination held under Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) in February this year will begin from June 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Assessment for Matric examination held under board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) in February this year will begin from June 29.

A spokesperson for BISE told APP on Thursday that assessment will be completed within three months and result will be declared in October.

He stated that preparation in this connection have been finalized for table marking at BISE like every year.

The assessment was delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak followed by lockdown in the country, the spokesperson clarified.

Normally, it begins soon after the examination, he said and added that the decision for procrastination of assessment was made because of extra ordinary situation developed owing to global pandemic.

BISE has planned to complete the marking within 90 days, he concluded.

