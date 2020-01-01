UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Seals Eight Schools For Violating Winter Vacation Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:25 PM

District Administration Mansehra Wednesday sealed eight schools for violating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government winter vacation schedule

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :District Administration Mansehra Wednesday sealed eight schools for violating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government winter vacation schedule. According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Usman Jadoon on the directives of Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) sealed Al-Quran Beacon school, Orient Public School, Global Wisdom, Dar ul Arqam, Muslim Education, Time International, Bahria Foundation, New Shaheen academy and Peace School.AC Mansehra while talking at the occasion said that we will not spare the violators and will take strict action against them. We will also make sure the implementation of winter vacation schedule in the district.

During December 2019 the Elementary and Secondary education Department notified winter vacation plan 2019-20 session for private and government schools and colleges of the province. Keeping in view the continuous decline in temperatures all government, private schools and colleges of the hilly areas would remain closed for the winter vacation from 22nd December 2019 to 29th February 2020.

Earlier the winter vacations for schools colleges of hilly areas in KP were scheduled from 26th December 2019 to 23rd February 2020 while for spring the schools and colleges would remain closed from 2nd April to 8th April 2020.

