Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Seals Eight Schools For Violating Winter Vacation Schedule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:25 PM
District Administration Mansehra Wednesday sealed eight schools for violating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government winter vacation schedule
During December 2019 the Elementary and Secondary education Department notified winter vacation plan 2019-20 session for private and government schools and colleges of the province. Keeping in view the continuous decline in temperatures all government, private schools and colleges of the hilly areas would remain closed for the winter vacation from 22nd December 2019 to 29th February 2020.
Earlier the winter vacations for schools colleges of hilly areas in KP were scheduled from 26th December 2019 to 23rd February 2020 while for spring the schools and colleges would remain closed from 2nd April to 8th April 2020.