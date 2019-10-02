UrduPoint.com
Assistant Prof Islamia University Attends Meeting Of Post-Doc Fellows

Wed 02nd October 2019

Punjab Higher Education Commission hosted a Consultative Meeting with the Post-Doc Fellows at PHEC Secretariat, Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Higher education Commission hosted a Consultative Meeting with the Post-Doc Fellows at PHEC Secretariat, Lahore.

Dr Akhtar Ali, Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur who has recently completed Post-Doc Fellowship at King College, London also participated in the meeting.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid congratulated the fellows on the successful completion of their fellowships.

Dr Fazal also interacted with the fellows, sought their suggestions to improve the program, and expressed his strong resolve to offer more opportunities for enhancing global exposure and honing the academic and research skills of the faculty members. PHEC sends faculty members of public sector colleges and universities, for post-doctoral fellowships, to the top universities of the world.

The post-doc fellowships are fully funded for a period of 9 to 12 months.

