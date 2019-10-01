Asst Prof Islamia University participates in seminar in China

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani, Assistant Prof, Plant Pathology, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a seminar organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani, Assistant Prof, Plant Pathology, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a seminar organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China

The scientists from seven countries under Belt and Road initiatives participated in the seminar. He was invited as a guest of honour at the closing ceremony held in Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing where he was awarded coordinator of the seminar.