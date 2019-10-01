UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asst Prof Islamia University Participates In Seminar In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:29 PM

Asst Prof Islamia University participates in seminar in China

Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani, Assistant Prof, Plant Pathology, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a seminar organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani, Assistant Prof, Plant Pathology, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a seminar organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China.

The scientists from seven countries under Belt and Road initiatives participated in the seminar. He was invited as a guest of honour at the closing ceremony held in Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing where he was awarded coordinator of the seminar.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Road Beijing IUB From

Recent Stories

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

15 minutes ago

India accepts all conditions of Pakistan on Kartar ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysia to supply palm byproducts to Pakistan

1 minute ago

Former French president Sarkozy to stand trial for ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Welcomes Renewal of US-N.Korea Denuclearizat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.