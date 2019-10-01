Asst Prof Islamia University Participates In Seminar In China
Tue 01st October 2019
Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani, Assistant Prof, Plant Pathology, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a seminar organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China
The scientists from seven countries under Belt and Road initiatives participated in the seminar. He was invited as a guest of honour at the closing ceremony held in Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing where he was awarded coordinator of the seminar.