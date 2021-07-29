UrduPoint.com
Aug 1st To Be Last Date To Apply For Admission In Freelancing Courses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:08 PM

Aug 1st to be last date to apply for admission in freelancing courses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Under the Punjab government's e-Rozgaar program, free on-campus freelancing courses have been offered here while Aug 1st would be the last date to apply for admission in various fields.

According to a district administration spokesman, the courses were being organized at Comsat Wah and Rawalpindi Women University in collaboration with Punjab Government's Youth Affairs and sports Department and the Punjab Information Technology board.

The e-Rozgaar program is a freelancing training program through which a large number of students are earning millions of rupees.

Admission to free courses is online. The students have been advised to visit www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.

Admissions are offered in the fields of e-commerce, content marketing, advertising and creative designing.

The unemployed persons of maximum 35 years age, who had completed 16 years of education, and have domicile of Punjab would be eligible to get admission.

