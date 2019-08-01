UrduPoint.com
August 19 Last Date For Merit-based Admissions In Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:06 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set Aug 19 as the last day for applying admissions in its merit-based programs including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set Aug 19 as the last day for applying admissions in its merit-based programs including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS.

The admission could only be applied through online portal; University has introduced a comprehensive digital communication network that facilitates the students of higher education in admission process, said a statement issued here.

According to Director Admission, for its autumn 2019 semester in Islamabad Campus., the university has opened admission for PhD Physics, Chemistry, MS/MPhil, Chemistry, Physics and Mass Communication. The BS program included Physics, Botany, Mathematics, Statistics and environmental sciences.

For the coming semester, AIOU has also launched BS computer Sciences program from Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalupur and Rahim Yar Khan besides Rawalpindi Islamabad campuses.

The university has also announced schedule of entry test of these programs. As per schedule, August 21 is for the test and interviews of MS/MPhil Program while August 22 is of PhD programs.

Merit-List will be strictly followed in the admission process as per the directives of the vice chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Qayyum. Also, there will be no compromise on quality and transparency in conducting and running these programs, Director Admissions added.

