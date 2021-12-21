UrduPoint.com

Australia's First Art Library For Children To Open Next Year

Tue 21st December 2021

Australia's first art library for children will open its doors to creative young readers in Sydney in 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Australia's first art library for children will open its doors to creative young readers in Sydney in 2022.

The Children's Art Library will be part of a revitalization project of 344 million Australian Dollars (244.6 million U.S. Dollar) at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The library will have an array of books featuring international and national artists including many works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and writers. There will also be a range of reading items in accessible formats for children with disabilities.

The gallery's head archivist Steven Miller said the library will "provide children with the opportunity to discover and explore the creative world, primarily through the eyes of the artist.

" Among those explorations will be collaborative projects where artists will foster children's innate creative talents along with performances, exhibitions and sensory and tactile experiences to fire up young imaginations.

Deputy Director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales Maud Page said the library would "offer families with young children a welcoming place designed especially for them.""In addition to exploring our gallery spaces or exhibitions ... this will be a place where children can, above all, be inspired and look, read, learn, and imagine," Page said.

The Children's Art Library will be among the key features in the "Sydney Modern Project" revitalization program which coincides with the gallery's 150th anniversary.

