Authority approves registration of 18 private schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :District Registration Authority for Education presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak approved registration of 18 private schools and gave extension to seven schools during a meeting held here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, DC Aamir Khattak said that the incumbent government paying special focus on education sector. He said that private schools playing a vital role in promoting education besides offering jobs to the educated youth.

He directed officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SoP at schools by keeping in view the rising numbers of positive cases in the city.

He said that he would conduct surprise visits of schools to monitor SoP.

Giving briefing on the occasion, CEO Education Riaz Khan informed deputy commissioner that Primary section of government girls high school mango research has been closed after positive report of a teacher. He added that educational activities has been started at government high school Hamidpur Kanora which was closed for 15 days due to coronavirus positive cases.

Members District Registration Authority Khalid Javed Warraich, Fazal Abbas, Haris Javed and concerned officers to education department were also present in the meeting.