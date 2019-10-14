UrduPoint.com
Autumn Peace Festival Starts At Quaid-i-Azam University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:11 PM

Autumn peace festival starts at Quaid-i-Azam University

A week-long 'Autumn Peace Festival' organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) opened here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A week-long 'Autumn Peace Festival' organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) opened here on Monday.

On the first day, a conference titled 'Social Cohesion in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan' was held and while the Quaidian Arts Society an art exhibition.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who was the chief guest at inaugural ceremony, urged the students to study and follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali lauded the efforts of organizers and briefed the audience regarding the objective of the festival.

He said the Autumn Peace Festival had been organized to explore the creativity of the students by engaging them in different co-curricular activities and to promote the cultural of tolerance, harmony on the campus.

Zamurd Khan, Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Ms Jennifer Jag Jivan, Director of Christian Study Centre, and Zafarullah Khan, former Executive Director of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) also addressed the audience.

An 'All Pakistan Declamation Contest' will be held on October 15 and 16. Teams of university students across the country will participate in the declamation contest in two rounds.

Music, cultural, comedy and drama show will be held on October 16. A seminar by Qalam Movement to promote teaching among non-school going children will be held on October 17 while a cricket match between Zalmi vs Quadian teams will be held on October 18.

All Pakistan drama festival will also be held on October 18 to 20 to provide students an opportunity to participate and show their talent on stage.

